FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump poses on the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment, in Washington, U.S. October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Spokesman Brian Morgenstern on Friday said that President Donald Trump remains willing to take the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine when the time is right, noting that Trump has already been infected with the deadly coronavirus.