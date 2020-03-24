Trump says Americans will take precautions when they return to work

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump, with ‪Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Bill Barr‬, leads the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday restated his concerns about the economic toll of the coronavirus impact and said Americans will take precautions to avoid infection when they return to work.

“Our people want to return to work,” he said on Twitter. “They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM!”