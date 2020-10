U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for campaign travel from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there would likely be a new COVID-19 stimulus package after the Nov. 3 election, reiterating his blame on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for holding up the federal spending package.

“After the election we’ll get the best stimulus package you’ve ever seen,” Trump told reporters at the White House.