U.S. President Donald Trump walks to speak to reporters as he departs from the White House to travel to North Carolina for an election rally, in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not see any way House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer “will be willing to do what is right for our great American workers, or our wonderful USA itself, on Stimulus.”