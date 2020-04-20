Trump says New York Governor Cuomo will visit White House on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will visit the White House on Tuesday to discuss coronavirus response.

“They’re getting it together in New York,” said Trump of the state, which has been an epicenter for the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

“I think the governor is going to come to the Oval Office tomorrow afternoon, Andrew is going to be coming in with some of his people,” Trump said of the Democratic governor during the White House’s daily coronavirus task force briefing.