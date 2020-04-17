Trump says states, not U.S. government, must boost coronavirus testing

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump announces guidelines for "Opening Up America Again" as he addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday pushed back against governors calling for the federal government to play a bigger role in ramping up and coordinating coronavirus screening, saying it was up to U.S. states to “step up their testing.”

The Republican president’s comment, in a tweet, followed a string of posts in which he lashed out at Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and targeted Virginia, Michigan and Minnesota - three states also led by Democrats.