U.S.
April 17, 2020 / 4:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says states, not U.S. government, must boost coronavirus testing

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump announces guidelines for "Opening Up America Again" as he addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday pushed back against governors calling for the federal government to play a bigger role in ramping up and coordinating coronavirus screening, saying it was up to U.S. states to “step up their testing.”

The Republican president’s comment, in a tweet, followed a string of posts in which he lashed out at Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and targeted Virginia, Michigan and Minnesota - three states also led by Democrats.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below