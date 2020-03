FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, at the White House in Washington, U.S., U.S., February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration has asked pharmaceutical companies to accelerate work on the development of a coronavirus vaccine, but provided no details.

Top U.S. health officials have said that a vaccine for the virus, which has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide, is up to 18 months away.