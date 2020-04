U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus response during a meeting with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is planning to speed up development of a coronavirus vaccine with the goal of having 100 million doses ready by the end of 2020, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

The official declined to be publicly identified.