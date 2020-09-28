Trump's Operation Warp Speed document shows big military involvement: Stat News

U.S. President Donald Trump turns to U.S. Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, who will co-lead an administration effort dubbed "Operation Warp Speed" to find a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as he speaks to reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Seed vaccine programme is a highly structured organization in which military personnel vastly outnumber civilian scientists, health news website Stat News reported on Monday citing an organizational chart from July 30.

The document shows that roughly 60 military officials, including at least four generals, are involved in the leadership, the report bit.ly/3n0HFm3 added, saying that many of them have never worked in healthcare or vaccine development.