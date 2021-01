U.S. does not have reserve stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines: health chief Azar

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a news conference about the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developments, in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States does not have a reserve stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines, but it is confident that there will enough produced to provide a second dose for people, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told NBC News on Friday.

“We now have enough confidence that our ongoing production will be quality and available to provide the second dose for people. So we’re not sitting on a reserve anymore. We’ve made that available to the states to order,” Azar said.