Virgin Atlantic to require negative COVID-19 tests for London-U.S. travelers

Passengers arrive on a flight from London amid new restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at JFK International Airport in New York City, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic will require all travelers from London to the United States to present evidence of a negative COVID-19 test before departure under a new pre-departure screening from Dec. 24, a spokesman said on Monday.

The move follows an earlier request from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that airlines only allow passengers who test negative for the coronavirus to fly to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport following the emergence of a highly infectious new strain in Britain.