Trump says his administration is talking to Republican senators about work visa issue

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response with Texas Governor Greg Abbott in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration is talking to Republican senators about work visa issues, amid the coronavirus outbreak that has wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy.

Four Republican senators sent a letter earlier in the day urging Trump to suspend all new guest worker visas for 60 days and certain categories of new guest work visas for at least a year, until unemployment returns to normal levels.