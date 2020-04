FILE PHOTO: The logo of a Volkswagen dealership is pictured in Pasadena, California September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said on Wednesday it is extending a production halt at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, assembly plant until April 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The German automaker began a production halt at its U.S. assembly plant on March 21. The company said on Wednesday Volkswagen brand sales in the United States in March fell 42%.