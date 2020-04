U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) listens to U.S. Rep. James McGovern (D-MA) ahead of a vote on a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill on the floor of the House of Representatives inside the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol, in this still image from video in Washington, U.S., AprIl 23, 2020. U.S. House TV/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $484 billion bill to expand federal loans to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and hospitals overwhelmed by patients suffering from COVID-19.

By a vote of 388-5, the House passed the measure, which was unanimously approved on Tuesday by the Senate. It now goes to President Donald Trump for signing into law.