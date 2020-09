The U.S. Capitol Hill building is seen through rain drops on a car wind shield in Washington, U.S., September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday killed a $300 billion coronavirus aid bill written by Senate Republican leadership, as Democrats blocked the measure on a procedural vote.

The Senate voted 52-47 to advance the bill, short of the 60 votes needed to continue debate on the measure.