Biden disappointed in Senate official's minimum wage ruling: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak as he commemorates the 50 millionth coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is disappointed in the ruling by the Senate parliamentarian that the chamber cannot include his proposed $15-an-hour minimum wage in a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

“He will work with leaders in Congress to determine the best path forward because no one in this country should work full time and live in poverty,” Psaki said in a statement