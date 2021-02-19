U.S. Senate to know next week if COVID-19 bill can include minimum wage hike - Sanders

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) gestures as he talks to reporters in the U.S. Senate subway, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders said on Friday he expects to find out next week whether lawmakers can include a hike in the minimum wage to $15 an hour in the coronavirus relief bill they are racing to pass.

Democrats backing the gradual increase in the wage from the current $7.25 per hour have made their case to the Senate parliamentarian on why it should be included in the $1.9 trillion package addressing the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sanders.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said on Friday his deeply divided chamber will pass the bill before March 14, when the latest round of federal unemployment benefits expire.