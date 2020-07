FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine" sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Drugmakers partnered with the U.S. government are on track to begin actively manufacturing a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus by the end of the summer, a senior administration official said on Monday.

The U.S. government has helped finance the development of several vaccines and therapies through its Operation Warp Speed program and plans to announce more investments in COVID-19 vaccines in the future, the official said.