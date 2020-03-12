Health News
Schools ordered to close in three Seattle-area counties

(Reuters) - Washington state Governor Jay Inslee on Thursday ordered schools to close in three Seattle-area counties to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in a state battling the nation’s deadliest outbreak.

The closure affects King, Pierce and Snohomish counties and all schools in the state may be ordered to close on Friday, Inslee told a news conference.

Asked by a reporter about President Donald Trump’s comments that he was considering travel restrictions to Washington, Inslee said he had not been consulted by the Trump administration about such a move and hoped it would not happen.

