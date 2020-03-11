Washington state bans some gatherings, may close schools to fight COVID-19 outbreak

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday prohibited gatherings of over 250 people and said he may soon close schools to slow the spread of coronavirus as the state suffered the deadliest outbreak in the United States.

The ban on gatherings was imposed in King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties in the Seattle area and is aimed at sports, concerts, worship services and other events, Inslee told a press conference.

Washington state has reported over a quarter of the more than 1,000 U.S. coronavirus cases and nearly all the 28 deaths, putting pressure on Inslee to slow the virus’ spread to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

“We’re going to fight this epidemic as much as we can and the reason is we don’t want to see an avalanche of people coming into our hospitals with limited capacity,” Inslee told reporters, adding that the health system may need to provide critical care for thousands of coronavirus patients in the months ahead.

The Democratic governor, who has clashed with President Donald Trump over his response to coronavirus, also faces pressure from parents and health experts to close all schools in the hard-hit greater-Seattle area.

Inslee said he had asked all school districts in the state to make contingency plans for possible closures within the next several days.

The move followed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision on Tuesday to close schools, houses of worship and large gatherings in part of New York City suburb New Rochelle to counter an outbreak.

The ban on gatherings is set to last through March and is likely to be extended, Inslee said.

Schools should be prepared to close for weeks or months, said Jeffrey Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County.

“We expect a large scale outbreak in weeks,” said Duchin, adding that it would be “the infectious disease equivalent of a major earthquake.”