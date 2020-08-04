Politics
August 4, 2020 / 5:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House: Democrats making 'mockery' of U.S. coronavirus relief talks

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. flag fies in front of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats have rejected four offers from the White House in negotiations over another round of economic aid meant to blunt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and are making a mockery of the talks, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday.

“It is Democrats ... that are making an absolute mockery of this process,” McEnany said at a briefing. “We’re still engaging with them, but this president has been clear: He is ready to act on this.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Andrea Shalal; editing by Jonathan Oatis

