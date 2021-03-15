U.S. boosting Medicare reimbursement for COVID-19 vaccines: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden attends an event where he announced administration plans to double its order of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, procuring an additional 100 million doses, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will nearly double Medicare’s reimbursement rates for the coronavirus vaccines, increasing it to $40 per single-shot or $80 for a two-dose vaccine, White House COVID-19 advisers said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at a briefing, advisers also said the vast majority of people in the United States who are receiving the two-shot versions of the COVID-19 vaccine are getting their second dose within the recommended timeframe, with just 3% missing their second dose.