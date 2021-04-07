U.S. delivering about 3 million COVID-19 vaccines per day, up 8%: CDC director

FILE PHOTO: People wait in a line stretching around the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on midtown Manhattan's west side, to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the site which has been converted into a mass vaccination center in New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has delivered about 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per day on average over the past week, up 8% over the previous 7-day average, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

Still, daily U.S. cases of novel coronavirus are averaging 63,000 over the past seven days, up 2.3% from the previous 7-day average, she told reporters at a White House briefing.