White House says it did not pressure CDC over education guidelines

FILE PHOTO: The South Portico and residence of the White House are illuminated before U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump emerged to watch the Washington, D.C. fireworks display from the Truman Balcony while celebrating the U.S. Independence Day holiday at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House did not pressure the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to revise its guidelines on how schools can safely open in the fall after criticism from President Donald Trump, a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Vice President Mike Pence announced earlier on Wednesday that the CDC plans to issue new guidelines for reopening schools after Trump slammed the agency’s recommendations as too expensive and impractical.