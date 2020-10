FILE PHOTO: Medical personnel work inside a field hospital known as an Alternate Care Facility at the state fair ground as cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases spike in the state near Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., October 12, 2020. Picture taken October 12, 2020. Wisconsin Department of Administration/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Wisconsin on Tuesday broke one-day state records in COVID-19 deaths and cases as state officials told residents to stay home, wear a mask, and implored them to cancel travel and social gatherings.

The U.S. state had 64 deaths due to the virus and 5,262 new cases over the last 24 hours, state officials said during an afternoon news conference.