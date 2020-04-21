Wisconsin Republicans file lawsuit challenging coronavirus stay-at-home order

FILE PHOTO: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers speaks at an election eve rally in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

(Reuters) - Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Democratic Governor Tony Evers, challenging his stay-at-home order to contain the coronavirus outbreak as the issue of when to re-open state economies has become increasingly political.

The lawsuit asks the Wisconsin Supreme Court to issue a temporary injunction on the state’s order that was extended until May 26 by the Wisconsin’s department of health services secretary last week at the direction of the governor.