Politics
April 21, 2020 / 9:06 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Wisconsin Republicans file lawsuit challenging coronavirus stay-at-home order

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers speaks at an election eve rally in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

(Reuters) - Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Democratic Governor Tony Evers, challenging his stay-at-home order to contain the coronavirus outbreak as the issue of when to re-open state economies has become increasingly political.

The lawsuit asks the Wisconsin Supreme Court to issue a temporary injunction on the state’s order that was extended until May 26 by the Wisconsin’s department of health services secretary last week at the direction of the governor.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; editing by Grant McCool

