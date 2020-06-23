As U.S. coronavirus cases surge, Texas, Arizona and Nevada hit new records

(Reuters) - For a second consecutive week, Texas, Arizona and Nevada set records in their coronavirus outbreaks, and 10 other states from Florida to California were grappling with a surge in infections.

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker walks to work as storm clouds gather over the Texas Medical Center, amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Texas reported over 5,000 new infections on Monday, a single-day record for the state. It has also seen COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record highs for 11 days in a row.

The Texas Children’s Hospital is admitting adult coronavirus patients due to a spike in serious COVID-19 cases in the Houston area.

“We know COVID-19 has not gone away. We implore you to take responsible actions – practice appropriate social distancing, wear a mask or face covering anytime you leave your home,” the Texas Children’s Hospital said in a statement, without specifying how many coronavirus patients they admitted.

Arizona and Nevada reported record increases in new cases on Tuesday after recording all-time highs last week, according to a Reuters tally. Louisiana, which was a hot spot early in the U.S. outbreak, reported over 1,300 new cases on Tuesday - its highest level since April 7.

The United States recorded a 25% increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the week ended June 21, compared to the previous seven days, with Florida also joining the list of states reporting record surges in new infections, a Reuters analysis found.

Ten states, including Texas, reported weekly new infection increases of more than 50%, according to the analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project https://covidtracking.com, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.

While most states are increasing testing, the number of tests coming back positive is also rising. At least four states are averaging double-digit rates in the percentage of tests that are positive for the virus: Arizona at 20%, Florida and Utah both at 11%, and Texas at 10%. By contrast, New York, formerly the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, has been reporting positive test rates of around 1%.

The World Health Organization considers positivity rates above 5% to be especially concerning.

(Open tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser for a Reuters interactive)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday held fast to his claim that the spike in U.S. cases in multiple states was due to testing, not increased spread of the disease.

“Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!” he tweeted.

Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said he was seeing a disturbing surge in several states, pointing to community spread as one reason infections were on the rise.

Many of these states are also seeing record hospitalizations - a metric not affected by increased testing. In Arizona, hospitalized COVID-19 patients hit a record of over 2,100 on Tuesday. That was up 70% from two weeks ago.

Days after his first rally since early March drew a smaller-than-expected crowd in Oklahoma, where COVID-19 cases also are climbing fast, Trump travels to Arizona on Tuesday for another rally and to tout the construction of a border wall.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is expected to challenge Trump in the Nov. 3 election, called the president’s plans to speak to thousands of supporters in Phoenix “reckless and irresponsible.”