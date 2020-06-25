Cuomo says New York 'bent the curve' as new COVID-19 cases keep rising in other states

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo celebrated a new milestone of declining coronavirus hospitalizations in his state on Thursday as the number of new cases elsewhere in the United States kept climbing, especially in the West and South.

More than 36,000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded nationwide on Wednesday, a few hundred shy of the record 36,426 on April 24, concentrated on states that were spared the brunt of the initial outbreak or moved early to lift restrictions aimed at curbing the virus’ spread.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar played down the surging numbers as “localized.”

“So we’re working aggressively with states and local leaders in this situation but it’s important for the American people to know this is a localized situation, the counties that are in hotspots are 3% of American counties,” Azar told Fox News.

“That’s not to minimize the situation. It’s really important that we get to the bottom of why we’re seeing the surge in cases.”

The focus of the pandemic has moved to the U.S. West and South, including more sparsely populated rural areas, from the early epicenter around New York, where more than 31,000 deaths were recorded, more than a quarter of the country’s total.

The numbers in the Northeast dropped after governors imposed severe lockdown measures, some of which remain in place in hardest-hit New York City.

Cuomo said on Thursday that his state reached a new milestone as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell to 996, the first time since March 18 below 1,000.

“Together we bent the curve,” he said on Twitter. “And we aren’t stopping now.”

The number of daily deaths in New York also has been in a long-term decline, dropping to 17 on Wednesday from a high of more than 1,000, Cuomo said earlier on CNN.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Wednesday ordered travelers from eight states, as well as tri-state residents returning from those areas, to self-quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Twelve states have reported record rises in cases this week: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Wyoming.

Cuomo, a Democrat, accused Republicans, including President Donald Trump and governors such as Florida’s Ron DeSantis, of putting politics and business above science in their handling of the outbreak.

“You played politics with this virus and you lost,” he said on CNN. “You told the people of your state - and he told the people of this country, White House - ‘Don’t worry about it, just open up go about your business, this is all Democratic hyperbole.’”

Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) opened 2% lower on Thursday after it delayed the reopening of theme parks and resort hotels in California until it receives approval from state officials, as the state is hit by a huge spike in new coronavirus cases.

Unions had said they were not convinced the theme park would be safe enough to reopen by the company’s target date of July 17.

The company has also come under pressure to delay the July 11 reopening of Walt Disney World in Florida.

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is temporarily shutting some stores again in Texas, Florida, Arizona, South Carolina and North Carolina following the increase in cases there.

While some of the increased numbers of cases can be attributed to more testing, the percentage of positive results is also climbing.

