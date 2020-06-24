New forecast predicts 180,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 by October

(Reuters) - The University of Washington on Wednesday forecast nearly 180,000 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 by Oct. 1 as cases showed new signs of surging and the governors of three Northeast states ordered travelers from other parts of the country to quarantine upon arrival for 14 days.

The prediction by the school’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation includes a caveat that deaths from the virus could drop to 146,000 if 95% of Americans wore masks.

“There is no doubt that even as states open up, the United States is still grappling with a large epidemic on a course to increase beginning in late August and intensifying in September,” IHME Director Christopher Murray said in a statement.

The new forecast was issued just hours after the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said they would require visitors from nine other states with higher rates of coronavirus infections to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Speaking at a joint news conference conducted by video, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the tough new order was “the smart thing to do” after the United States recorded its second-greatest increase in COVID-19 cases since in early March.

“We have taken our people, the three of us from these three states, through hell and back, and the last thing we need to do right now is subject our folks to another round,” Murphy said.

There were nearly 36,000 positive tests for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus, nationwide on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally.

CUOMO THREATENS $1,000 FINE

States subject to the 14-day quarantine are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Utah, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing.

FILE PHOTO: An ambulance is seen backed up to a temporary morgue outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The new quarantine order also applies to tri-state residents returning from the targeted states, to be determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people or the percent testing positive, Cuomo said.

Visitors found violating the order, which takes effect from midnight, could face fines of $1,000 for a first violation and $5,000 for repeat offenses, he said.

While the United States appeared to have curbed the outbreak in May and states lifted sweeping clamp-downs, testing suggests the virus is moving into rural areas and other places that were initially not hit as hard.

The virus is also renewing its surge in states that opened up early to ease the devastating effect of the restrictions on local economies.

Florida, one of the first states to reopen, on Wednesday experienced a record increase of more than 5,500 new cases. Oklahoma, which never ordered a statewide lockdown, on Wednesday posted record new cases for the sixth time this month. South Carolina on Wednesday posted a record increase in cases for the seventh time in June.

On Tuesday, Arizona, California, Mississippi and Nevada had record rises. Texas set an all-time high on Monday.

The surge in cases nationwide on Tuesday was the highest since a record of 36,426 new infections on April 24.

While some of the increased numbers of cases can be attributed to more testing, the percentage of positive results is also climbing.

The average number of tests has risen 7.6% over the last seven days, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project, while the average number of new cases rose 30%.

Slideshow (4 Images)

At least four states are averaging double-digit rates of positive tests for the virus, such as Arizona at 20%. By contrast, New York has been reporting positive test rates of around 1%.

The European Union hopes to reopen borders from July but will review individual nations’ COVID-19 situation fortnightly, according to diplomats and a document laying out criteria that could keep Americans and Russians out.

(Open tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser for a Reuters interactive)