Uzbekistan locks down three more cities due to coronavirus

TASHKENT (Reuters) - Uzbekistan is locking down the cities of Samarkand, Namangan and Andijan to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the three cities’ municipal authorities said on Thursday.

Uzbekistan, which has already locked down its capital Tashkent, has reported 65 cases of the disease, including some in the densely populated Fergana valley where Namangan and Andijan are located.

Samarkand, a popular tourist attraction, has so far reported no cases of the disease.

Uzbekistan has closed its borders and made protective masks mandatory in all public areas.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has also ordered the government to borrow up to $1.1 billion abroad to finance measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus and counter its impact on the economy.