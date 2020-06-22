Uzbekistan isolates dozens of areas in capital due to coronavirus

TASHKENT (Reuters) - Dozens of “red zones” in Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, that have reported high numbers of new coronavirus infections are to be temporarily cut off from the rest of the city, the government said on Monday. Checkpoints will be used to control exit and entry.

The Central Asian nation has been gradually lifting coronavirus-related restrictions since last month, having divided its territory into “red”, “yellow” and “green” zones depending on the rate of infection.

Tashkent, which has 2.5 million of Uzbekistan’s 34 million people, and the surrounding province have accounted for more than half the country’s total of 6,400 coronavirus cases.