Italy's medicines agency approves J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s medicines agency AIFA said on Friday it has approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, following the green light from European drugs regulator (EMA) on Thursday.

The vaccine is the fourth to be endorsed for use in the European Union after vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech,, AstraZeneca-Oxford University and Moderna, and is recommended for those over 18 years of age. It’s the first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is the fourth vaccine to be available with the important additional advantage of a single dose and ease of administration, therefore ideal for the setting of family doctors. From mid-April, an important reality,” said AIFA’s general director Nicola Magrini in the agency’s website.

The Italian agency said it confirmed the EMA’s assessment of the vaccine’s efficacy, which reaches up to 77% 14 days after administration and 85% 28 days after administration.