Georgia says AstraZeneca vaccinations to continue only in fully-fledged medical centres: TASS

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Empty vials of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination centre in Antwerp, Belgium March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Georgia’s health ministry said on Friday that coronavirus vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot would continue only in fully-fledged medical centres following the death of a nurse, the TASS news agency reported.

A 27-year-old Georgian nurse who suffered an anaphylactic shock after having the AstraZeneca vaccine died on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported earlier.

