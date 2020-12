FILE PHOTO: A salesman wearing a face mask, displays his goods after opening his shop in a traditional market "Local Souq", following the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manama, Bahrain, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

CAIRO (Reuters) - Bahrain will provide the COVID-19 vaccine for free for all citizens and residents, state news agency BNA reported on Thursday.

The statement said that distribution of the vaccine will be done through 27 medical centres.