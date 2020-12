FILE PHOTO: A view shows boxes containing vials with Gam-COVID-Vac, also known as Sputnik-V, vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a production facility of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus plans to begin vaccinating its citizens with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in January, the Belta news agency reported on Monday.

“We will begin the vaccine campaign in January,” Belarusian Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich was quoted as saying.