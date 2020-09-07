Health News
September 7, 2020 / 12:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Shanghai Fosun Pharma, Sinopharm Group sign deal to supply BioNTech coronavirus vaccine candidate

BEIJING (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Sinopharm Group to supply a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by German firm BioNTech, it said on Monday.

BioNTech announced last month a potential deal with Fosun Pharma to supply 10 million doses of their candidate to Hong Kong and Macau.

The two Chinese firms will work together to set up a cold chain system to store and distribute the vaccine, Fosun Pharma said in a press release.

Separately, a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group, Sinopharm Group’s parent company, is testing two vaccine candidates in final-stage human trials to combat the virus that has killed over 880,000 people worldwide.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jan Harvey

