Viewsroom: Vaccine carrots and sticks, plus donuts

A worker holds up a sign to signal that their station needs more vaccine doses in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Governments and companies are dangling incentives for people to get jabbed against Covid-19. But it will take more than free weed, lottery tickets and beer to reach herd immunity, Jeff Goldfarb explains. And Dasha Afanasieva says take the pastries, leave the Krispy Kreme shares.

