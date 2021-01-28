AstraZeneca prepared to publish EU vaccine contract - EU official

The AstraZeneca logo is pictured outside the AstraZeneca office building in Brussels as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, Belgium, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca has signalled its readiness to publish a redacted version of its coronavirus vaccine delivery contract with the European Union, an EU official told Reuters on Thursday.

The company insisted on blacking out sensitive parts of the document, the official said, confirming a report by German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The EU did not yet have details about the parts of the contract the drugmaker planned to make illegible, the official added.

The move follows days of recriminations between the company and European capitals after it emerged that AstraZeneca would not be able to fulfill promised delivery targets.