Six EU states say 'situation unacceptable' after Pfizer-BioNTech cuts vaccine deliveries

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are pictured in an ultra low temperature freezer at the hospital in Le Mans, as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Six European Union governments asked the executive EU Commission in a letter on Friday to pressure Pfizer-BioNTech, “to ensure stability and transparency of timely deliveries” of vaccines agianst COVID-19.

The letter, signed by the health ministers of Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, said Pfizer/BionTech had told them that agreed vaccine deliveries in the coming weeks would be substantially reduced.

“This situation is unacceptable”, said the letter, which was seen by Reuters. “Not only does it impact the planned vaccination schedules, it also decreases the credibility of the vaccination process.”