FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden is seen as he tours a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, U.S., February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday named former USAID administrator Gayle Smith as the Biden administration’s coordinator for global COVID-19 response and health security.

Blinken said the United States would work with global partners on manufacturing vaccines to ensure there will be enough “for everyone, everywhere.”