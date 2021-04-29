Germany says new EU COVID vaccine contracts have clear rules on delivery shortfalls

FILE PHOTO: German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks during a debate about the Infection Protection Act in the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union’s contracts for COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered in 2022/23 contain clear rules what would happen if the vaccine makers do not deliver, Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday, signalling the bloc had learned its lesson after troubles with AstraZeneca.

The European Commission has launched legal proceedings against the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and for not having a “reliable” plan to ensure timely deliveries.