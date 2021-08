Factbox-Vaccines delivered under COVAX sharing scheme for poorer countries

(Updates with Indonesia, Philippines, Moldova, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Bahamas, Belize)

(Reuters) - The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), has delivered 177 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 138 countries so far according to GAVI data, falling short of its target to secure 2 billion doses for lower-income countries by the end of 2021.

The following tables list countries that have received vaccines under the scheme, sorted by region and latest delivery:

AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST

COUNTRY LATEST DATE VACCINE TYPE POPULATION TOTAL

DELIVERY DELIVERED

Ivory Coast 504,000 Feb. 26 AstraZeneca/Oxford 26 million 504,000

Democratic 1.7 million March 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 87 million 1.7 million

Republic of Congo

Sudan 828,000 March 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 43 million 828,000

Sao Tome and 24,000 March 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 215,000 24,000

Principe

Mali 396,000 March 4 AstraZeneca/Oxford 20 million 396,000

Sierra Leone 96,000 March 8 AstraZeneca/Oxford 7.8 million 96,000

Cape Verde 24,000 March 12 AstraZeneca/Oxford 540,000 24,000

Somalia 300,000 March 15 AstraZeneca/Oxford 15 million 300,000

Lebanon 33,600 March 24 AstraZeneca/Oxford 6.9 million 33,600

South Sudan 132,000 March 25 AstraZeneca/Oxford 11 million 132,000

Iraq 336,000 March 25 AstraZeneca/Oxford 39 million 336,000

Yemen 360,000 March 31 AstraZeneca/Oxford 29 million 360,000

Algeria 364,800 April 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 43 million 364,800

Guinea 194,400 April 11 AstraZeneca/Oxford 13 million 194,400

Comoros Islands 12,000 April 12 AstraZeneca/Oxford 851,000 12,000

Guinea-Bissau 28,800 April 13 AstraZeneca/Oxford 1.9 million 28,800

Syria 256,800 April 22 AstraZeneca/Oxford 17 million 256,800

Ghana 350,000 May 7 AstraZeneca/Oxford 30 million 950,000

Egypt 1.7 million May 13 AstraZeneca/Oxford 100 million 2.6 million

Namibia 43,000 May 24 AstraZeneca/Oxford 2.5 million 67,000

Palestinian 102,960 May 25 Pfizer/BioNTech 4.7 million 164,400

Territories

Rwanda 247,000 May 28 AstraZeneca/Oxford 13 million 589,960

Togo 50,310 May 29 Pfizer/BioNTech 8.1 million 206,310

Botswana 38,400 May 29 AstraZeneca/Oxford 2.3 million 38,400

Angola 100,620 June 1 Pfizer/BioNTech 32 million 724,620

Jordan 146,400 June 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 10 million 436,800

Chad 100,620 June 23 Pfizer/BioNTech 15.9 million 100,620

Libya 54,600 June 24 Pfizer/BioNTech 6.8 million 229,800

Ethiopia 453,600 July 19 J&J 112 million 2.6 million

Djibouti 151,200 July 17 J&J 990,000 175,200

Senegal 151,200 July 21 J&J 16 million 659,200

Cameroon 303,050 July 21 J&J 25.9 million 694,250

Central African 302,400 July 22 J&J 4.7 million 302,400

Republic

Lesotho 302,400 July 23 J&J 2.1 million 374,400

Tanzania 1.0 million July 24 J&J 59.7 million 1.0 million

Malawi 192,000 July 24 AstraZeneca/Oxford 19 million 552,000

Morocco 302,400 July 25 J&J 36.9 million 302,400

Liberia 302,400 July 25 J&J 4.9 million 398,400

Benin 302,400 July 26 J&J 19 million 446,400

Mozambique 302,400 July 26 J&J 30 million 686,400

Madagascar 302,750 July 27 J&J 27 million 302,750

Eswatini 302,400 July 27 J&J 1.1 million 328,800

Zambia 151,200 July 28 J&J 18 million 758,400

Iran 1.0 million July 30 AstraZeneca/Oxford 83.9 million 2.5 million

Niger 151,200 July 30 J&J 23 million 657,400

Tunisia 1.0 million July 30 Moderna 12 million 1.9 million

Uganda 286,080 July 31 AstraZenecaOxford 44 million 1.2 million

Kenya 410,000 July 31 AstraZeneca/Oxford 53 million 1.6 million

South Africa 5.6 million July 31 Pfizer/BioNTech 58.6 million 5.6 million

Burkina Faso 151,200 August 1 J&J 20 million 417,400

Mauritania 302,400 August 1 J&J 4.5 million 403,100

Gambia 151,200 August 1 J&J 2.3 million 338,400

Nigeria 4.0 million August Moderna 201 million 7.9 million

2

EUROPE

COUNTRY LATEST DATE VACCINE TYPE POPULATION TOTAL

DELIVERY DELIVERED

Georgia 43,200 March 13 AstraZeneca/Oxford 3.7 million 43,200

Montenegro 24,000 March 28 AstraZeneca/Oxford 622,000 24,000

Azerbaijan 84,000 April 4 AstraZeneca/Oxford 10 million 84,000

Bosnia 32,760 May 10 Pfizer/BioNTech 3.3 million 82,560

Serbia 120,000 May 12 AstraZeneca/Oxford 6.9 million 177,600

North 38,400 May 14 AstraZeneca/Oxford 2.1 million 62,400

Macedonia

Armenia 50,000 May 17 AstraZeneca/Oxford 3.0 million 74,000

Kosovo 100,620 May 27 Pfizer/BioNTech 1.8 million 163,020

Albania 40,800 June 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 2.9 million 120,000

Ukraine 2.0 million July 18 Moderna 44 million 3.3 million

J&J

Moldova 301,000 August 1 2.7 million 644,000

ASIA & PACIFIC

COUNTRY LATEST DATE VACCINE TYPE POPULATION TOTAL

DELIVERY DELIVERED

Maldives 12,000 March 7 AstraZeneca/Oxford 531,000 12,000

Afghanistan 468,000 March 8 AstraZeneca/Oxford 38 million 468,000

Tonga 24,000 March 31 AstraZeneca/Oxford 105,000 24,000

Nauru 7,200 April 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 12,600 7,200

Brunei 24,000 April 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 433,000 24,000

Tuvalu 4,800 April 8 AstraZeneca/Oxford 11,600 4,800

Samoa 24,000 April 9 AstraZeneca/Oxford 197,000 24,000

Vanuatu 24,000 May 19 AstraZeneca/Oxford 300,000 24,000

Malaysia 559,200 May 21 AstraZeneca/Oxford 32 million 828,000

Mongolia 100,620 May 27 Pfizer/BioNTech 3.2 million 191,120

Timor-Leste 100,800 June 9 AstraZeneca/Oxford 1.3 million 124,800

Papua New 146,000 June 15 AstraZeneca/Oxford 8.8 million 278,000

Guinea

Solomon 28,800 June 19 AstraZeneca/Oxford 670,000 52,800

Islands

Nepal 1.5 July 12 J&J 29 million 1.8 million

million

Fiji 150,080 July 16 Moderna 900,000 196,080

Laos 1.0 July 19 J&J 7.2 million 1.2 million

million

Kiribati 24,000 July 25 AstraZeneca/Oxford 118,000 48,000

Tajikistan 1.5 July 25 Moderna 9.3 million 1.7 million

million

Pakistan 3.0 July 29 Moderna 217 million 8.5 million

million

Uzbekistan 3.0 July 29 Moderna 34 million 3.7 million

million

Sri Lanka 728,460 July 31 AstraZeneca/Oxford 22 million 2.4 million

Kyrgyzstan 226,500 July 31 AstraZeneca/Oxford 6.5 million 226,500

Moderna

Indonesia 3.5 August 1 271 million 19.2

million million

Cambodia 609,600 August 2 J&J 16 million 1.4 million

Vietnam 3.0 August 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 96 million 8.6 million

million

Moderna

Philippines 3.0 August 3 108 million 13.2

million million

Bangladesh 616,780 August 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 163 million 4.6 million

AMERICAS

COUNTRY LATEST DATE VACCINE TYPE POPULATION TOTAL

DELIVERY DELIVERED

Dominica 28,800 April 6 AstraZeneca/Oxford 72,000 28,800

Bermuda 9,600 April 6 AstraZeneca/Oxford 64,000 9,600

Saint Kitts 21,600 April 7 AstraZeneca/Oxford 53,000 21,600

and Nevis

Argentina 864,000 April 18 AstraZeneca/Oxford 45 million 1,082,000

Guyana 38,400 May 10 AstraZeneca/Oxford 783,000 62,400

Trinidad and 33,600 May 10 AstraZeneca/Oxford 1.4 million 67,600

Tobago

Suriname 28,800 May 10 AstraZeneca/Oxford 581,000 52,800

Barbados 33,600 May 11 AstraZeneca/Oxford 287,000 67,200

Panama 74,400 May 11 AstraZeneca/Oxford 4.2 million 74,400

Saint Lucia 26,400 May 12 AstraZeneca/Oxford 183,000 50,400

Costa Rica 88,800 May 13 AstraZeneca/Oxford 5.0 million 132,000

Dominican 187,200 May 14 AstraZeneca/Oxford 10.7 million 278,400

Republic

Uruguay 50,400 May 14 AstraZeneca/Oxford 3.5 million 98,400

Chile 331,000 May 20 AstraZeneca/Oxford 19 million 489,400

Saint 21,600 May 25 AstraZeneca/Oxford 111,000 45,600

Vincent and

the

Grenadines

Grenada 21,600 May 26 AstraZeneca/Oxford 112,000 45,600

Mexico 2.2 May 27 AstraZeneca/Oxford 128 million 3.3 million

million

Peru 511,200 May 29 AstraZeneca/Oxford 33 million 904,200

Jamaica 55,200 May 30 AstraZeneca/Oxford 2.9 million 124,800

Colombia 909,600 June 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 50 million 3.3 million

Guatemala 321,600 June 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 17 million 724,800

Paraguay 134,400 June 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 7.0 million 304,400

Antigua and 16,800 June 9 AstraZeneca/Oxford 97,000 40,800

Barbuda

Ecuador 336,000 June 11 AstraZeneca/Oxford 17 million 756,000

Bolivia 1.0 July 11 J&J 12 million 1.4 million

million

Haiti 500,000 July 14 Moderna 11.2 million 500,000

Honduras 1.5 July 22 Moderna 9.7 million 3.4 million

million

El Salvador 1.5 July 22 Moderna 6.5 million 3.4 million

million

Brazil 441,600 July 30 AstraZeneca/Oxford 211 million 8.9 million

Nicaragua 36,480 July 30 AstraZeneca/Oxford 6.5 million 171,480

Bahamas 33,600 August 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 390,000 67,200

Belize 33,600 August 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 390,000 100,800

Sources: WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, releases from local authorities