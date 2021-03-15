Germany needs clear statement on effectiveness of AstraZeneca vaccine: Soeder

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany needs clear guidance from its experts on whether AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is good or not, Markus Soeder, leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), said on Monday.

Noting that some other European Union countries had stopped using the vaccine, Soeder told a news conference: “That’s why there has to be an extra clear statement in Germany: is the vaccine good or bad?”

“I believe we now need statements that this vaccine is effective and can work,” he added.