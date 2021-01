FILE PHOTO: A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Friday, a spokesman of German’s health ministry said.

EU officials are due to seek clarification from AstraZeneca executives on unexpected delivery problems on Monday afternoon.