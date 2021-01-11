India to buy 11 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute - report

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s government has signed a purchase order with vaccine producer Serum Institute of India for 11 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the CNBC-TV 18 TV channel reported on Monday.
The government has also signed a purchase agreement with local player Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine, the news channel reported, citing unnamed sources.
Serum and Bharat Biotech did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur
