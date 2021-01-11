India to buy 11 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute - report

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s government has signed a purchase order with vaccine producer Serum Institute of India for 11 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the CNBC-TV 18 TV channel reported on Monday.

The government has also signed a purchase agreement with local player Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine, the news channel reported, citing unnamed sources.

Serum and Bharat Biotech did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.