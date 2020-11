FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Preliminary data from Pfizer and its German partner Biontech on their experimental COVID-19 vaccine are very encouraging, the head of Germany’s Robert Koch institute for infectious diseases (RKI), Lothar Wieler, said on Thursday.