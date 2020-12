FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq’s health ministry said on Monday it had agreed with Pfizer to import 1.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, the state news agency reported.

It said the ministry added that the vaccine, made by Pfizer and BioNTech, would arrive in Iraq early next year.