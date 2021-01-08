Biden to release all coronavirus doses: CNN

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden will aim to release every available dose of coronavirus vaccine when he takes office, a departure from Trump administration strategy of holding back doses to make sure second doses are available, CNN reported on Thursday.

“The President-elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible. He supports releasing available doses immediately, and believes the government should stop holding back vaccine supply so we can get more shots in Americans’ arms now,” said TJ Ducklo, a spokesman for Biden’s transition, told CNN.